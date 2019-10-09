Rupeek Gold loans launches doorstep delivery

Chennai: Gold loan brand, Rupeek is all set to expand its services to Chennai with a move to deliver transparent and safe gold loans at doorstep.

After receiving positive responses in seven cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, Rupeek is now in Chennai and aims to be present in 100 cities within the next two years, a press release stated.

Rupeek is backed by ICICI bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Federal Bank acting as lending partners to ensure transparency and safety to its customers. Founder and CEO, Rupeek, Sumit Maniyar said, “We are excited about stepping into the Chennai market. We help our customers fulfill immediate credit requirements with a 30-minute doorstep gold loan.”