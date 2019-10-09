Sasikala shocker: Inquiry report reveals jail secrets

Chennai: An inquiry report has said ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is imprisoned at the Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru in disproportionate assets case, received preferential treatment in the jail.

The report submitted by an inquiry committee stated that Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, had bribed the officials to enjoy special privileges.

”A senior police official had got Rs two crore to make the necessary arrangements. Sasikala has left the prison during the night time. Food was separately cooked for her,” media reports said, quoting the inquiry report.

The committee was formed after the then DIG-prisons, D Roopa, had claimed that Sasikala was given preferential treatment.

The committee, which inquired into footage showing Sasikala and her relative Elavarasi walking into the prison with bags, said that the prison records had noted that they had gone to meet visitors. However, there was a gross mismatch in the timing of their departure and arrival on CCTV footage when compared to the daily report of the Chief Superintendent.

Sasikala is lodged at Parappana Agrahara central prison after her conviction by the Supreme Court in February, 2017 in the disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a 4-year jail term.

Meanwhile, a raid was carried out by the City Crime Branch at Parappana Agrahara Prison this morning. Sources said 37 knives, Ganja smoking pipes and cash were seized during the raid.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said, ”Based on various complaints, we conducted raids at Parappana Agrahara jail today and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, knives/daggers, ganja, ganja smoking pipes and other banned items. Further investigation is going on.”