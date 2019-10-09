Stepmother arrested for murder of 6-year-old at Hasthinapuram

Chennai: The death of a six-year-old girl Ragavi has shocked the residents of Hasthinapuram near Tambaram.

It was initially said that the girl had slipped from the second floor and had fell on the ground getting hurt in the head.

She was taken to the government hospital in Chrompet where she was declared brought dead.

During the investigation police became suspicious of Ragavi’s stepmother Suryakala.

Sources said that on further grilling Suryakala had accepted that she pushed Ragavi from the second floor.

Ragavi’s mother had passed away in 2014 following which her father Parthiban had married Suryakala.

It is said Parthiban and Suryakala have a one-year-old boy. The stepmother is taken into police custody for further investigation.