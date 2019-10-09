Tamilnadu Governor launches 7th economic census in Chennai

Chennai: India, the largest democracy in the world is well poised for economic growth, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Launching the 7th economic census organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation here today, he said the nation is self sufficient in food production and enjoys the comfort of having the largest extent of arable land in the world.

With a large consumer base and a healthy mix of the public sector and private sector in industry and services India has all the ingredients for rapid growth, he said.

For the future India aims to be a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 by specially focusing on industry, innovation and entrepreneurship. Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Skill India, Housing for All and Start-Up India are some of the government’s top priority economic projects to achieve this goal, a press release said.

”Initiatives such as the economic censes help us to understand our strengths better enabling faster growth and greater prosperity. I appeal to the general public to provide the enumerators with the correct information so that government can make timely and quality policy interventions whenever required,” he said.

Data on employment, the various industrial activities, the size of the establishments, investment in machinery and equipment and annual turnover are collected, compiled and documented in the census.

The information obtained through this process will throw light on key economic indicators enabling better policy formulation at the national, state and local levels.

The enumeration will commence from today and nearly 27.5 crore households and 5.5 crore establishments will be covered in the census.

The economic census operation will be conducted for about three and half months. Nearly 12 lakhs personnel will be involved in this massive exercise, the press release said.