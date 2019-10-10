Interrogation completed in banner case: Police during Madras HC hearing

Chennai: The petition seeking bail to AIADMK former Councillor Jayagopal and relative Meganathan will be heard at Madras High Court today.

During the hearing, the police had stated that the interrogation is over and will soon file the chargesheet.

The bench of Justices asked if a minister can comment that ‘the case should be filed against the wind’ which ‘supposedly’ caused the death, referring to the comment made by AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan during an interview with a regional media channel.

It may be noted that R Subhasree’s father, R Ravi has moved the High Court yesterday seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to be conducted into the case.

Recently, the Madras High Court flayed the police for their inability to arrest the prime accused in the erection of illegal banner which caused the death of a 23-year old two-wheeler rider recently. The absconding AIADMK functionary was nabbed in Krishnagiri late in September.

On 12 September, Subhasree was ran over by a lorry after she fell down as the hoarding collapsed on her while she was riding on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road here.