7 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s waters and their boats impounded today, a Fisheries department official said here.

The fishermen from Thanjavur district were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with their boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries S Sivakumar said. The fishermen along with the boats had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added.

On October 3, four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s waters.