70C bus to run from Tambaram to CMBT via K K Nagar

Chennai: Owing to the request made by residents of K K Nagar, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced a new bus service 70C. Apart from it, it has renamed bus route number 18M as 70M and replaced 49A with 12M.

According to officials, 70C bus will be operated between CMBT and Tambaram. It will pass through Kaliamman Kovil Street, 80 Feet Road, Rajamannar Salai, Munusamy Salai, Nesapakkam, MGR Nagar and Ashok Pillar to reach Tambaram.

They further said 70M will ply as usual between Tambaram and Vadapalani.

Meanwhile, 12M (earlier 49A) bus service will be operated from Poonamallee to Luz Corner covering Ramachandra Hospital, Porur, Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam, K K Nagar West, Nesapakkam, MGR Nagar, ESI, T Nagar and will reach Luz Corner.

”We have been following the issue since 2017. A part of our request has been fulfilled. We thank the MTC officials. Now, we want them to construct a bus shelter in front of Thai Sathya School on Rajamannar Salai,” said Tenth Sector Residents Welfare Association honorary secretary D Sivakkumar.

He said the Transport Department should make certain changes in 11H and 12M bus route services passing via K K Nagar.

The buses on the return direction to Iyyappanthangal and Poonamallee, after reaching Munusamy Salai, can pass through Rajamannar Salai, 80 Ft Road and join Arcot Road.

As of now, the buses after entering Munusamy Salai, pass through Rajamannar Salai, Vannier Street and join Arcot Road. This leads to traffic jam at Vannier Street, Sivakkumar said.

The new arrangement would benefit several students and staff of Thai Sathya School, Avichi Higher Secondary School and AVM Rajeshwari School, he added.

The association members including Sivakkumar, Thiyagarajan, Krishnan and Ramesh met K K MTC depot manager Sanjeev Kumar with regard to bus shelter and he has assured that it will be taken up with senior officials at Pallavam House.