AIADMK govt surviving by being subservient to Central govt: DMK

Tirunelveli: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu was surviving by being subservient to the Centre.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Nanguneri assembly constituency in the district where a byelection is to be held on 21October, he claimed several state ministers were facing CBI cases and afraid of confronting the BJP-led central government.

“Ministers of Tamil Nadu are surviving only by obeying the orders of the centre. It is a Trisangu government,” he said in a reference to the mythological character King Trishanku who hung between heaven and earth.

The DMK has been accusing the Palaniswami government of being subservient to the BJP heading the central government, a charge consistently rejected by the ruling AIADMK.

The byelection to Nanguneri constituency has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress member H Vasantha Kumar after he was elected to Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari in April.