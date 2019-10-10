Delhi-Chennai SpiceJet aircraft’s flaps get stuck before landing

Chennai: A SpiceJet flight carrying 153 passengers from New Delhi suffered a technical snag as its flaps did not deploy while landing at the airport here but the pilots made the touchdown safely.

The landing flaps of the Boeing B737 aircraft did not deploy and the pilots carried out a “flap up” landing, the airlines’ spokesperson said.

“The PIC (pilot in command) had informed ATC (air traffic controller) (about the snag) but no special assistance was required as the aircraft landed safely at the airport”, the spokesperson added.

According to aviation experts, the flaps, used during take-off or landing, are used either to allow the plane to fly at lower speed or slowdown. For landing, close to full flaps are used to reduce landing roll and wear on the wheel brakes.