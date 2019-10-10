Greenery restored at Thirumangalam

Chennai: People have planted saplings at Thirumangalam where trees got uprooted in cyclonic storm and natural climatic. More than 40 saplings have been planted with iron grilled fencing on Second Main Road.

”The saplings were planted as part of improving greenery in the locality. The companies who have shown interest in planting saplings earlier failed to do it. After the destruction, only a few plants survived with the rain water and watering by Corporation workers. But as time passed by, they too withered,” said Mani, a resident of Santhom Colony.

Jaikumar, a resident of Park Road, said, ”We are not blaming the municipal workers who already have a lot of work to do. But, political party men and companies voiced for plantations to get the attention of people and never did anything. They just said it for name sake. But we are now happy that like-minded people have at last done it.”

”We are able to notice saplings planted by Forest Department in and around Anna Nagar and Mugappair too drying out. We request residents and shopkeepers to join us in restoring the greenery of the locality by not only completing the job of plantations but also take necessary steps to water and nourish them for the next few years,” said Lavaniya, a college student.