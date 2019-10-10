Leaked video shocks ‘Vijay64’ team

Chennai: After completing shoot for Bigil, Vijay began his next (tentatively titled Vijay64). Directed by Logesh Kanagaraj, it is said to be an intense story with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi pitted against each other. Much recently, photos and video from the shooting spot near Chennai was leaked in social media that has shocked the cast and crew of the movie.

They have now taken extra efforts to ensure that no photographs or video was shot on the sets. Says Lokesh Kanagaraj, “I think it is too early to talk about Thalapathy 64 right now. At this point, I won’t be able to talk about the film or its genre. But, I can guarantee you something. You will get to watch never-seen-before Vijay in the movie and it will be a never-seen-before Vijay film. I guarantee you that.”

Produced by XB Film Creators, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Antony Varghese and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.