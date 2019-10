Mekedatu: CM Edappadi Palaniswami writes letter to Centre

Chennai: The State opposes Karnataka’s new plea regarding the approval to construct Mekedatu dam across river Cauvery.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami today wrote a letter to Jalshakti Abhiyan Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asking not to issue permission to Karnataka.

In the letter, the CM said, “The Government of Tamilnadu again conveys its stance in the project. The Karnataka government has no right to construct any reservoir on an inter-State river without seeking consent from the lower riparian State, Tamilnadu.”