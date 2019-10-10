Mukeshwaran takes fifer

Chennai: Mukeshwaran took a five-wicket haul for Winnage Reddys to help his team register a 10-wicket victory against DAV Public School in Young Talents – XCELL 1 Sports Trophy Under – 13 Inter-Academy / Schools Cricket Tournament, held here recently.

Mukeshwaran took five wickets for just three runs as DAV Public School were all out after scoring a paltry 74 in 27.3 overs. Winnage Reddys chased the total in just 13.2 overs to clinch victory.

Brief Scores –

DAV Public School Velachery 74 All out in 27.5 Overs (V Shrijith 40 , Mukeshwaran 5 for 3, Patrick Jafferson 2 for 19) lost to Winnage Reddys CA 75 for no loss in 13.2 Overs (T Adithya 42 not out, M Bharath 26 not out)

Player of Match – Mukeshwaran

Kedar Ramapuram C.A 129 for 9 in 30 Overs (Naveen 25, Muzzamil 2 for 10, Rohit 2 For 36) beat Cricket Drome Cheetahs 44 all out n 21.1 Overs (Jayanth 3 for 9 , Sanjith 2 for 3, Naveen 2 for 5)

Player of Match – Jayanth