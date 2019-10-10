PMK founder Ramadoss meets Modi

New Delhi: PMK founder S Ramadoss along with his son and MP Anbumani Ramadoss met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at in New Delhi today and handed over a memorandum with various demands.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Ramadoss said he has requested Modi to release the Rajiv Gandhi assasination convicts.

”We have already requested the interlinking of Cauvery and Godavari rivers at the earliest. Delta region has been asked to be declared as Protected Agricultural Zone,” he added.

He further said DMK president MK Stalin is doing false propagation.