Prakashraj to play MK again

Chennai: Remember Prakashraj shot to fame playing former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Maniratnam’s classic Iruvar. Buzz is that he will reprise the role for AL Vijay’s directorial Thalaivi – a biopic on J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role.

Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the role of M G Ramachandran in the film and Prakashraj has been signed to play Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s character in the film. The film is all set to go on floors post Deepavali. Major portions will be shot in Mysuru and Kangana has already begun preparing for the role.

The movie is scripted by K V Vijayendra Prasad who has previously written critically acclaimed ventures like Baahubali and Manikarnika. Writer Rajat Arora who has penned films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai has also contributed to the script of Jayalalithaa biopic. The project will be jointly produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.