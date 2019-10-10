Residents in Nanganallur, Alandur worried of bad roads, damaged poles

Chennai: Residents in the neighbourhood are worried about the state of Vembuli Amman Koil Road in Alandur. It may be noted that this is one of the key stretches that the residents use to reach Alandur Metro Station.

“People from neighbouring areas like Nanganallur and Alandur use the road extensively. But the battered road poses threat to motorists,” said resident activist S P Nalan.

He further added that the multiple complaints made by the residents go unanswered. The residents are also concerned about the dilapidated electric poles in their neighbourhood.

“We do not want another person to fall prey to the civic apathy as it happened in Chitlapakkam,” said a resident, who wished to be anonymous.

“Previously, I filed a similar complaint which was fixed. Similarly, we want all the damaged poles in the neighbourhood to be repaired at the earliest,” added Nalan.