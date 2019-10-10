Shrusti Dange in ‘Kattil’

Chennai: Maple Leaf Productions’ Kattil that has story, screenplay and dialogues by B Lenin, went on floors recently. Produced, directed and enacted by EV Ganesh Babu of Yamuna fame, the movie has Srushti Dange as heroine.

E V Ganesh Babu, who played character roles in several important films and won many awards, is the hero of the venture.

He says, “The movie sets out to reach our young generation especially the internet generation with our tradition and culture. B Lenin has crafted the screenplay, story and dialogues in a such a way that it would woo all sections.”

He says that that there are few things in our life that would continue for generations within our family. “As the title suggests, this movie revolves around a cot, that has seen births and deaths for many generations. It is a commercial entertainer but in a different way. We managed to find one such cot and used it for shoot.”

“We have planned to complete the movie in 25 days. We took maximum care for pre-production works. There are some portions set in 1940s that would be interesting,” he adds.