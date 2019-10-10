6 years-old Chennaiite to represent India in international fashion pageant

Chennai: Six-year-old Sia Vijai, is all set to bring glory to Chennai. The little fashionista from Thiruneermalai, will be representing India in “Junior Model International Pageant,” at Dubai.

The event to be held 14 October will have four rounds- Self-Introduction, One-on-One interview, Talent round, National costume and Ballgown round. Talking about Sia’s entry into the field of modelling, her mother Shreyaa said, “As parents, we never forced her to learn any particular art form. From a young age, she had a keen interest in dressing up and dancing. That is what made us enrol her in classes for ballet and Western dance. We are super happy that she has started walking in the path towards success.”

Apart from the international pageant, the child has also participated in various shows including Chennai Super Star Fashion Week and India Kids Fashion Week. “She has been featured in popular lyricist Kabilan Vairamuthu’s music video. She has also walked ramps for a lot of designers,” her mother said. Crediting Sia’s father for her daughter’s achievements, Shreyaa said, “He is the one who teaches her on how to carry herself.”

According to her parents, the young model who already participated in the first level Junior Model International pageant, is the only one who was selected from India to represent the country. When asked who her role model was, the youngster stated that she is inspired by former Miss World Manushi Chillar.

“She wants to become a model and “doctor, just like Manushi. She also wishes to meet actor Vijay,” her parents noted. Shreyaa, who is a model herself, said, “It makes me happy that my child, without any influence, is following my footsteps. From a young age, she has been seeing me dress up and walk on ramps. It is no surprise that she wanted to do the same.”