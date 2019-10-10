Traffic diversion in Chennai during Modi-XI visit

Ahead of the India-China summit at Mamallapuram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting, Chennai City Traffic Police have announced major route changes within and on the outskirts of city for two days from tomorrow.

According to a press release issued by the police, heavy vehicles, goods vehicles, light goods carriers and tanker lorries will not be allowed to enter GST Road (from Airport to Kathippara), Anna Salai (Kathippara to Little Mount), Sardar Patel road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR), from 6 am to 11 pm on 11 and 12 October.

Vehicles moving towards Chennai will be diverted at Perungalathur via the Maduravoyal Bypass. Vehicles moving from south Chennai to northern areas will be diverted via the Chromepet-Pallavaram Radial road and the Maduravoyal bypass to their destinations. Vehicles coming from Tambaram and Chromepet will be allowed to use the Radial road, from 12.30 pm to 2 pm on 11 October.

Vehicles plying on GST Road will not be allowed towards Guindy. Traffic will be diverted via the 100 feet road at the Kathippara junction, from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm on 11 October.

Vehicles coming into the city via OMR will be diverted at Sholinganallur junction via Perumbakkam, from 2 pm to 9 pm on 11 October. Same arrangement will be maintained on 12 October also from 7.30 am to 2 pm.

On 11 October, from 2 pm to 9 pm, vehicles will not be allowed to go towards Muttukkadu at Akkarai junction on ECR. Same arrangement will be maintained on 12 October also from 7 am to 1.30 pm.