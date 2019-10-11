Bazaarvoice expands operation in India

Chennai: Bazaarvoice, Inc announced expansion of its global Software Engineering operations to India. The digital marketing company is establishing a new presence in Bengaluru, focused on increasing its innovation capacity beyond the corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. A press release said, by the end of 2020, approximately 30 per cent of the company’s engineers will be based out of Bengaluru.

To lead the expansion into India, Bazaarvoice has appointed Srini Basava to the position of vice president, Software Engineering and India country head. Srini has more than 20 years’ experience in software development, most recently serving as vice president of Research and Development and India site leader for PTC. He will be leading the innovation from the Bengaluru office.

Chief technology officer at Bazaarvoice, Fritz Hesse comments, “We want to increase our global brand presence by launching in a strong market that has become known as the Silicon Valley of India. Bengaluru has exceptional talent and a robust ecosystem that is a great match for our complex technology needs and creative & collaborative global culture. We believe this choice will enable us to scale and grow at a high rate.”