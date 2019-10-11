Chennaiite runs centre focusing on activities for differently-abled

Chennai: Forty-two-year-old Rajarajeswari was just like any other housewife when she got married two decades ago. After having her first child, she began to ponder over utilising her leisure hours. Although she does not have a degree, her husband K R Rajan suggested her to work at a school that teaches differently-abled children. The phase changed her life altogether and soon led her start Sri Vidhyodaya Learning Centre in Mandavelipakkam. The best part is that all her 20 children look forward to attend the school every day with all smiles.

“Initially, it was a tad bit different experience as the children do not hold pencils steadily. However, I soon bonded with the children and developed interest to teach them,” Rajarajeswari recounts.

The school where she worked for 15 years had to close down and the children in class 10 and 12 got stranded. In 2017, Rajan mooted the idea of starting a centre on her own. Soon to her disbelief, her husband passed away. Following which, her two children encouraged, stood by her and supported the decision. The parents of differently-abled were also happy with the development over the years. She also works with other children for moulding their behaviour.

Fulfilling the parents’ hope, she helped the children clear the class 10 and 12 exams. Being in the field for so long, she has seen her students complete a formal degree, get married and have children and she calls it the biggest achievement she has ever made.

For someone who has interacted with an autistic child for the first time, Rajarajeswari was too quick to devise methodologies to teach the children. “I began taking the textbooks of my children to teach them. I later completed a course in teaching special children that helped me with teaching. Like every other school for such children, I tap the talents they possess,” Rajarajeswari tells.

Sai, a volunteer, credits the importance given to drama and other activities that encourage the children as the key factor that keep the children love her. “The regular activities conducted by the centre helps shaping the children,” Sai adds.

Asked about the source of funds, Rajarajeswari answers, “Parents whoever can afford pay and I manage to share expenses with the tuition classes I handle every evening. Although it is difficult, I sail through.”

With heart full of contentment, she celebrated the school’s second annual day recently, but it was not all. Much to her surprise, she received a set of 100 books from a person who has observed her transforming lives over the years. “The donor was not from a well-to-do family, but is just a tailor. She saved a meager amount every month for a year to buy the books for the children which was a bolt from the blue. I was overjoyed to hear it from a third person,” a happy Rajarajeswari says and adds that her faith in humanity was restored.

She wants to change the thought that differently-abled children are tough to handle. “They are just like us and do not require pity or sympathy. All my children dress up well and I find no difference in them. Empowering the children is what I work for and make them independent,” she smiles.