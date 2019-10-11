Editorial: The wait continues…

It is almost a month since Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Telangana Governor. The Tamilnadu unit of the BJP is waiting for a new president to be announced. The State is witnessing by-polls in two Assembly constituencies and there are talks that local body elections may happen soon. Amidst such a scenario, political pundits are wondering why there is a delay in announcing a successor to Tamilisai here.

Several names have been doing rounds right from former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan to former party chief C P Radhakrishnan. Party cadres say that the delay has put them ion a spot of bother. “When every other party is directly or indirectly busy campaigning in by-polls, we are a mute spectator to all. Prime Minister Modi is here to meet Chinese President Ji Xingping. We have no leader to go welcome him”, they add.

Tamilisai was a hard working president. She toured Tamilnadu extensively and took on challenges with guts. We want a president who would embark on a mission to ensure our growth in rural Tamilnadu, the cadres say. Many a name are in the list. However, with party’s national president Amit Shah at the helm, party sources say there is no question of lobbying for a post. The high command’s decision will be final, says a BJP leader. We will have to wait for the announcement.