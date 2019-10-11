Haier India new AI-enabled Android TVs

Chennai: Haier recently unveiled Smart AI-enabled Android LED TV – the ‘U6900’ Series. The Google-certified Smart TV ranging in 126 cm (50), 139 cm (55),147 cm (58) and 165 cm (65) comes with the latest Android Pie (9.0 version) enabled with AI and Haier’s smart ecosystem. A press release said, Haier’s new Android TV series will enhance the customers’ home by creating a smart IoT Hub.

The Android TV will be the centre of a home’s smart ecosystem where one will be able to control all IoT devices with touch of a button or voice. The new series also brings the perfect combination of features and aesthetics with a sleek design, diamond-cut metal frame, Dolby Digital Decoder and Stereo Sound. The release added, LE50U6900HQGA is priced at Rs 69,990, LE55U6900HQGA at Rs 89,990, LE58U6900HQGA at Rs 92,990 and LE65U6900HQGA at Rs 99,990.