It’s official: Rajini to act in Siva’s film

Chennai, Oct 11: It is now confirmed. Rajinikanth after completing Darbar will play the lead in Siruthai and Viswasam fame Siva’s directorial. It will be produced by Sun Pictures, who announced today in their Twitter handle that they will be bankrolling the film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, it will go on floors soon.

“After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva# Thalaivar168BySunPictures,” tweeted Sun Pictures.

Though the cast, crew and title of the film are yet to be revealed, it has been widely speculated that the Viswasam music composer D Imman has been roped in for the film. Rajinikanth’s Darbar is almost complete and it would be out this Pongal. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it features Nayanthara as heroine. Music is by Anirudh.