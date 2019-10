Krish guides SRM to victory

Chennai: Krish Jain (51 not out) smashed an unbeaten half-century as SRM University defeated Guru Nanak College A by seven wickets in the IITM – Sanmar T20 League match here on Thursday.

Batting first, Guru Nanak A could manage only 121 runs in its stipulated overs. Chasing just over run a ball, Krish guided SRM to victory with eight balls to spare. In another contest, Vivekananda College got the better of Guru Nanak College B by 15 runs.

Scores: Guru Nanak College A 121 for 5 in 20 overs (Vignesh Yadav 43*, K Deeban Lingesh 27*) lost to SRM University 125 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 36, Krish Jain 51*); IITM A 97 all-out in 19.3 overs (Abhishek Yadav 39) beat AM Jain College 86 for 8 in 20 overs; Pachaiyappa’s College 98 for 8 in 17 overs (G Kishoor 35*) lost to Guru Nanak A 95 for 3 in 12 overs (S Arun 48, S Ganesh 26*); Note: Target was revised to 95 by VJD method

Vivekananda College 152 for 3 in 20 overs (Subhang Mishra 46, Sunil Rithik 49, Pranav Kumar 26*) beat Guru Nanak College B 137 for 5 in 20 overs (Risheek 52, Ragavendra 25*).