Quista Pro Whey associates with ‘WAR’

Chennai: The Himalaya Drug Company partners with ‘War‘, the biggest action entertainer that Bollywood has ever produced,starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, as a promotional partner for its whey protein brand, Quista PRO.

“Himalaya Quista PRO is extremely happy to associate with Yash Raj Films as a promotional partner for the movie, WAR. With everyone getting increasingly health conscious these days, fitness among people has been on a rising curve in India. Our latest proposition,’Himalaya Quista PRO, Powering the Stars of War!’ brings to life a unique combination of wellness and strength to fight the toughest battles with the strongest muscles. With both Hrithik and Tiger being fitness enthusiasts, they perfectly fit and symbolize our brand’s vision. Quista PRO provides a balanced blend of high-quality proteins and nutrients to regular fitness enthusiasts and individuals with a healthy and active lifestyle,” said CEO of The Himalaya Drug Company, Philipe Haydon.

Jayesh Kishanchandani of Yash Raj Films, said, “We are glad to have partnered with Himalaya Quista PRO to promote our upcoming action movie, War, as the overarching visuals and theme of the film fits seamlessly with Quista PRO’s concept of being fit and ready for challenges.”