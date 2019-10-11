Scratch card campaign for stylish patrons

Chennai: Peter England, leading international menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is all set to give fashion lovers a reason to rejoice this festive season. The menswear brand has announced a grand festive promotional offer, the Scratch Card Campaign for its stylish patrons. Shoppers can now shop from Peter England store located in city name and win an assured gift. The gifts vary from holiday vouchers, Bluetooth speakers, duffel bags and sunglasses.

That’s not all lucky customers get a chance to win bumper prizes such as laptops worth Rs 25,000, mobile phones worth Rs 10000, Philips speaker, microwave oven, gold coins and petrol vouchers. Customers can avail this offer till Diwali. As a part of this campaign the menswear giant promises to offer gifts worth Rs 1.5 Cr to festive shoppers.

COO of Peter England Manish Singhai said, “At Peter England, we look forward to introducing newer offers that provide great value to our customers. This festival promotion, assured gift scratch card campaign is designed in the interest of providing absolute customer delight which make their visit to any of our stores a fulfilling experience. We have significant brand momentum and are one of the fastest growing international menswear brand. We invite all our customers to make the most of the offer and get ready to embrace the festive season by staying fashionable.”