Chennai: Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth will play a role with grey shades in Hansika starrer. The movie will be produced by Sri Vaari Films P Ranganathan, who bankrolled Yogi Babu’s Dharmaprabhu.

Sources say that it is a horror thriller centered around Hansika. The movie is directed by Hari-Harish, who made films such as Ambuli, Aaah and Jambulingam. Shoot will begin in December and it will be released in summer 2020.