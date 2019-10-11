Tamannaah: ‘Quality matters the most for me’

Chennai: “I want to be part of good films. An artiste should do full justice to the role offered to him/her,” says Tamannaah. Speaking about her recent release Petromax, a heroine-driven movie, Tamannaah, says, “Though I have acted in horror genre before (Devi), I chose to be part of Petromax because it is an eerie thriller with a different storyline.”

She adds, “All credits should go to my technicians for making Petromax a quality product. Their hard work deserves special mention.”

Excerpts from her interview:

Q: On acting in a heroine-centric film?

A: I choose movies based on stories. Petromax is the remake of Telugu hit Ananda Brahmo. I saw the original and felt it was very fresh. And complete contrast to what I did in Devi. I had no hesitation in accepting the movie. Call it a story-centric movie. I am constantly trying to do something unexpected of me. After a long time, I completely enjoyed working in this film.

Q: Being a remake, comparisons are bound to happen. How do you take them?

A: We have given our best. Made sure things in the film would appease audience. The whole team is confident that we have done justice to the original.

Q: Will you take up direction in future?

A: It is a difficult task. Having watched filmmakers on the sets of my films, I understood that you need lot of patience to helm a movie. I am an actress and I love to do varied roles.

Q: How do you handle criticisms?

A: It helps you grow if it is a constructive criticism. I take them in a right manner. I disregard those comments hurled at me for the sake of putting me down.

Q: What is your dream role(s)?

A: I want to do a biopic, especially on veteran actress Sridevi. I also want to do a complete dance flick. I also love to do commercial flicks.