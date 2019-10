Chennai, Oct 12: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) witnessed a surge in the passenger flow yesterday (11 October) with a total 1,37,820 people travelling in Metro trains. A press release said, this has been the highest passenger travel in the month of October 2019.

It is said the increase in the number of passengers was because of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city, due to which traffic restrictions were in place on important roads.