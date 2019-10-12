CREDAI to organise Fairbuild

Chennai: CREDAI Chennai will organise Fairbuild 2019, a business and networking platform designed to provide 360 degree experience for all stakeholders, buyers and allied industry players.

A press release said, industry players will display their products and will have an opportunity for one to one interaction with developers of Chennai. The event aims to bridge the demand and supply of the construction material industry and will also be a catalyst to and bulk purchase in real estate, the release added.

President, CREDAI Chennai, W S Habib said, “Fairbuild 2019 will not only see who’s who of the real estate fraternity attending but also 50-60 vendors in various categories related to the construction industry. The event will enable exclusive interactions between vendors and industry partners.” It will be held on 14 October at 3 pm at The Rain Tree, Anna Salai, Chennai. The event will also see the participation of secretary, CREDAI Chennai, Mehul H Doshi and Convenor, Fairbuild, Abhishek Mehta.