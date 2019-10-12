Hansika in a web series

Actress Hansika will making her debut in a Telugu web series, which is being directed by G Ashok, who had earlier directed Pilla Zamindar and Bhaagamathie.

“Director Ashok couldn’t think of any other actress who can bring to life the crazy yet sensible character. To add to that, Hansika’s oomph takes it notches higher. The actress is currently shooting in Mumbai and is all but having a blast on the sets. While her role has been kept under wraps, we expect Hansika to sink her teeth into this new character — just like she’s done in her earlier films,” sources say.

The web series will also feature artistes from mainstream Telugu cinema.