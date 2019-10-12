Jayam Ravi’s next titled Bhoomi

Chennai: Following the success of Comali, Jayam Ravi is all set to begin his 25th venture. It will be directed by Romeo Juliet and Bogan fame Lakshman. The film has been titled Bhoomi. Produced by Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar’s Home Movie Makers, the movie has Nidhhi Agerwal of Savyasaachi and Mr Majnu fame plays the romantic interest of Ravi in the film.

Dudley of Chennai Express fame is cranking the camera for the film and Imman takes care of the music department. Earlier, there was a buzz that Sarvathikari was the chosen title for the film but the makers officially confirmed the title Bhoomi for the Ravi starrer. Sources say that the film deals with an important message on organic farming.