Man sets wife on fire at Teynampet

Chennai, Oct 12: A woman was admitted to Government Kilpauk Hospital with burn injuries after her husband allegedly set her on fire in the wee hours of today at Teynampet.

According to police, the victim Lakshmi (26) suffered 70 per cent burns after her husband Jeevamani (36), an auto driver, set her on fire at 1 am.

Sources said, Jeevamani is Lakshmis second husband. The couple lived with their son near Alaiamman Koil. At the hospital, Lakshmi gave a statement to the police that Jeevamani set her on fire. Police have taken him into custody. Further inquiries are underway.