Modi cleans Mamallapuram beach during morning walk

Mamallapuram: The architect of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took some time off from his busy schedule and cleaned the shores of Mamallapuram today by picking up plastic waste littered on the beach, spreading out the message of keeping public places clean and tidy.

Modi, who was staying at the Taj fishermen’s cove hotel, had a morning walk along the shores, barefooted for about 30 minutes. He picked up the litters from the beach, put them in a cover and handed over his ‘collections’ to hotel staff Jayaraj.

Posting a video of his walk and collecting waste in his Twitter handle, Modi said, ‘Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.’

”Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast…Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy”, he said.

”Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff”, he said. ”Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!”, Modi said in the tweet.