Modi, Xi start new era in Tamilnadu

Chennai: The second day of the India-China Second Informal Summit was all about business as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held one-to-one discussions in an exclusive room at a private resort at Kovalam, which was followed by a meeting of delegates.

Jinping was received by Modi, following which they headed to the meeting venue in golf karts. Post their one-to-one discussion, they took part in the delegation level meeting.

In his opening remarks, Modi said today’s ‘Chennai Connect’ is the start of a new era in India-China relations.

”There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and Tamilnadu. For most part of the last 2,000 years, India and China have been economic powers. The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in our relations and gave a fresh momentum and trust in our relations. Strategic communication between our two countries has also increased,” he said.

Calling for a sensitive approach towards each other’s concern, Modi said, ”We have decided to manage our differences prudently, and will not let them become disputes”.

On his part, Jinping said the summit was a very memorable experience for him. ”We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. This will be a memorable experience for me and my colleagues. It will have a far-reaching impact for the Chinese people. For the past one year the informal summit continues to bring progress in India-China relations. We have made the right decision to have this kind of summit and we can continue with such summits,” he said.

He further said China and India are important neighbours. ”You (Modi) and I have engaged in candid conversation as friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations. I am happy and have enjoyed our conversations and I look forward to more of such conversations. I hope our conversation today will bring more such meetings,” he added.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Chinese delegates were present during the delegation level meeting.

Post the meeting Modi and Jinping visited the exhibition on artefacts and handloom at Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam. Later Modi hosted lunch following which the Prime Minister left for Delhi and Xi Jinping left for Nepal.