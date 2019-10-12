NEET fraud: Woman medico arrested in city

Chennai, Oct 12: The CB-CID has taken a female medical student into custody for an inquiry into the ongoing NEET impersonation case. According to sources, identified as Priyanka, she was studying MBBS in a private medical college in the city. She has been taken to Theni by a team of CB-CID for further inquiry.

The NEET impersonation scandal was brought to light with the arrest of MBBS student of Government Theni Medical College, K V Udit Surya and his father Venkatesan, a doctor at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai. Udit allegedly used a proxy to write his exam after he failed twice in NEET earlier.

The duo had applied for bail. The judicial magistrate court in Theni dismissed the bail petition of Venkatesan two days ago. Suryas bail plea will come up for hearing in Madras High Court bench on 14 October.

In further investigations, CB-CID found other students including Praveen of SRM Medical college and his father Saravanan, an owner of a travel company, Rahul of Balaji Medical college and his father Davis, a sub-contractor for laying internet cables and Abirami of Satya Sai Medical College linked to the scam.

CB-CID also arrested Shafi, an alleged fake doctor from Vaniyambadi, as one of the main accused. His son Irfan had reportedly used an imposter to clear the NEET exam for him.