Tamilnadu translator for Modi in Mahabs

Chennai: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Chennai, most of the focus has been on the two leaders.

However, one person managed to get a ray of spotlight. It is none other than translator Sridharan Madhusudhanan, who is of Tamilnadu Origin. He is one of the two official translators, the other being Chinese.

Sridharan Madhusudhanan is an authority in both Mandarin and Tamil. He wrote the first direct translation book from Chinese to Tamil language, called Vaari Choodinum Paarppavar Illai (Even if I adorn;there’s none to behold) and first book to introduce Chinese language in Tamil.

Apart from MBA from Colorado State University and studying Chinese Language at the Beijing Institute of Economic Management, he studied Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM), Master of Public Administration (MA Pub Ad), Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Under Graduation in Science in India.

He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1996 and was posted twice at the Embassy of India in Beijing, serving as the Head of Political Section, Head of Cultural Section, Spokesperson of the Embassy and Project Manager of the new Embassy project.

Sridharan also served as the Consul for Trade and Investment at the Indian Consulate in Hong Kong, and as Number 2 at the Indian High Commission in Fiji Islands. At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he had previously served as the officer in-charge for the E-Governance and Information Systems Management and recently headed the Division for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

He assumed his responsibilities as Head of Press, Information and Culture Wing and the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Washington in February 2013.