XI Jinping in Mahabs for 2nd informal summit with Modi

Chennai: Chinese President Xi Jinping accompanied by a delegation left the ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Mahabalipuram, about 55 km from, for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though Mr Xi was scheduled to depart for Mahabs at 9 am, it was delayed by about 30 minutes, perhaps due to the extended 150 minute meeting the two leaders had after dinner last night.

During the informal summit, the two leaders will have an mutual discussions for about an hour which was expected to be followed by official delegation level talks. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokale said Modi and Xi were expected to discuss bilateral trade, international and regional issues.

Xi was given a rousing reception all along the route to Mahabs, with various troupes showcasing the cultural and folk arts of Tamilnadu, like Mayilattam, Oyilattam, Nagaswaram, Thavil and others.

Tens and hundreds of people, holding Indian and Chinese flags, greeted the Chinese President all along the route.