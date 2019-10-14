Cases filed against Seeman

Chennai: Police have filed cases against Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman for ‘disrupting peace’ after he kicked up a controversy with his comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was booked under two sections.

Seeman made the remarks in question while speaking at a public meeting on Saturday campaigning for his party candidate K Kandasmy in the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, for the by-poll scheduled for 21 October.

‘‘Rajiv was a traitor of Tamilnadu, so he was killed in Tamil soil. This will be re-written in history books,” he said.

Seeman had also said that Rajiv deployed Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka, which was responsible for killing of Tamils.

Following this, Congress State President, K S Alagiri, said that Seeman must be charged with sedition. He also said that the recognition of Naam Tamilar Katchi must be cancelled.