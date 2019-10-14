Gang steals jewels from women doctor near Chennai

Chennai: A special team has been formed by the Kanchipuram Police to nab a three-member gang which damaged the vehicle of a woman doctor and stole 25 sovereigns gold jewels from her on the outskirts of the city last night.

According to sources, Dr Anjali, a resident of Kanchipuram, was returning home Sunday night by her car after her shift at a hospital in Sriperumbudur. When the car reached Rajakulam-Vaiyavoor Salai, three unidentified men on a two-wheeler over took and blocked the vehicle.

The men broke the windshield of the car, brandished a knife and threatened her to part with her gold chain and bangles worth 25 sovereigns.

The men fled the spot after getting her ornaments. Subsequently, Anjali informed the Kanchipuram Taluk police who arrived at the spot and conducted an inquiry. A special team is investigating the case.

Sources said that the stretch was notorious for robberies and the lack of CCTV facility made things easy for criminals.