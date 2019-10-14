Madras HC allows Tamilisai to withdraw case against Kanimozhi

Chennai: The Madras High Court today allowed Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to withdraw her petition filed against the victory of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.

The Court has asked Tamilisai to give an advertisement of the withdrawal in newspaper within 10 days. Tamilisai moved the Madras High Court to withdraw the petition 23 September.

In her petition, Tamilisai said that she does not want to continue the case as she has now been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Following this, the Court has asked the withdrawal to be submitted in gazette. Tamilisai filed the case against Kanimozhi in July this year stating that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers filed by her.

She also alleged that DMK distributed cash to the voters. Kanimozhi was asked to file her response recently, however Tamilisai opted to withdraw her petition.