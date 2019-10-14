Postpaid mobile phone services in Kashmir restored after 72 days

Srinagar, Oct 14: Postpaid mobile services on all networks were restored in the Kashmir Valley today, 72 days after they were snapped following restrictions. Some 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones have become operational from Monday noon.

Restrictions were imposed after the Centre on 5 August abrogated the state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on 31 October.

Partial fixed line telephony was resumed in the Valley on 17 August and by 4 September, nearly 50,000 landlines were declared operational.

In Jammu, the communication was restored within days of the blockade and mobile internet was started around mid-August. However, after its misuse, internet facility on cell phones was snapped on 18 August.