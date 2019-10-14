Rajinikanth at Hrishikesh

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who is on a spiritual trip to Himalayas, today reached Swami Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram in Uttrakhand and offered special prayers.

The actor headed to the Himalayas on a 10-day tour yesterday after he signed a new movie to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. He recently completed shooting for A R Murugadoss-directed Darbar.

This morning, pictures of Rajinikanth performing meditation at the ashram have gone viral in social media. People thronged in large numbers to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth and clicked photographs with him.

Sources say that after his return from Himalayas, Rajinikanth will begin pre-preparatory works to shoot for his next movie, to be directed by Siva.

The principal shooting would begin on his birthday (12 December).

Meanwhile, asked about his political plans, those close to Rajinikanth said he is clear about his priorities. They say in April 2020, he would start his own politicial party.