‘RSS instrumental in our development’

Chennai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is known for patriotism, discipline and regulation, said Dr Kumar’s Speciality Hospital managing director, Dr S Saravanakumar.

The annual route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS-South Chennai) was held at Mudichur, near Tambaram, Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saravanakumar said, “RSS has been instrumental in our development and the contribution of RSS to the society is exemplary.”

About 1,000 RSS cadres participated in the route march and 300 public also attended the event, a press release said.

Hindu Parayar Munnetra Kazhagam founder-president R K Rajasekar, who flagged off the route march said, ‘There was no caste discrimination during the period of Rajaraja Chola. Caste atrocities and religious conversions began after the arrival of strangers. Hindus must overcome the foreign powers’.

Maruthuvar Samooga Nala Sangam State president M Natesan said, RSS is for seva.

Vishwanatha Dass sacrificed his life for freedom. “We all should involve in social work with RSS,” he appealed.

RSS zonal leader K Padmakumar said that the world is keenly observing the activities of RSS. ‘RSS is bringing change in society through its activities. Swami Vivekananda had said that the country can only improve if it works at lower strata of society. RSS is working on the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda. It is working to strengthen the country with a high goal of making this country a ‘Vishwaguru’ as envisaged by former Sarsanghachalak Bala Saheb Deoras’.

This year the theme of the route march is commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 100th anniversary of Jalianwala Bagh massacre, 75th year of Azad Hind Government formed by Netaji and 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Marking 100th birth anniversary of RSS leader and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch founder Dattopant Thengadi, a book depicting his life history was released on the occasion.