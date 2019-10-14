Sigma launches pocketable full-frame camera in India

Posted on by NT Bureau

Sigma Corporation, one of the world’s leading camera and lensmakers, launched ‘Sigma fp’. Sigma fp is smallest, lightest, scalable, seamless, mirrorless digital camera with a full-frame image sensor. The camera, which is Sigma’s take on an entirely new system camera, is designed to
change its configuration with great flexibility centered around the user.With a weight of 370g, and the camera is highly portable and can be comfortably used with drones and gimbals, for portraits, 4k streaming, in the field and more.

The back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with 24.6 effective megapixels supports full-fledged video production with 12-bit Cinema DNG external recording and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Director of Shetala Agencies who represents Sigma in India, Ananth Seshan said, “SIGMA fp is a fantastic new generation of cameras that will revolutionize digital photography and film-making. There are several modes the camera can be used with,making it highly versatile and perfectly adaptable to different styles of photography or videography.”

