Sigma launches pocketable full-frame camera in India

Sigma Corporation, one of the world’s leading camera and lensmakers, launched ‘Sigma fp’. Sigma fp is smallest, lightest, scalable, seamless, mirrorless digital camera with a full-frame image sensor. The camera, which is Sigma’s take on an entirely new system camera, is designed to

change its configuration with great flexibility centered around the user.With a weight of 370g, and the camera is highly portable and can be comfortably used with drones and gimbals, for portraits, 4k streaming, in the field and more.

The back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with 24.6 effective megapixels supports full-fledged video production with 12-bit Cinema DNG external recording and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Director of Shetala Agencies who represents Sigma in India, Ananth Seshan said, “SIGMA fp is a fantastic new generation of cameras that will revolutionize digital photography and film-making. There are several modes the camera can be used with,making it highly versatile and perfectly adaptable to different styles of photography or videography.”