Supreme Court turns down DMK’s plea

Chennai: The Supreme Court today rejected DMK’s plea seeking urgent hearing of the petition filed by AIADMK MLA Inbadurai in the Radhapuram recounting case.

The Court said the case will be taken up for hearing only after it is listed.

The recounting of postal ballots and votes polled in 36 EVMs at the Radhapuram constituency in the 2016 Assembly elections were taken up for recounting 4 October.

However, the results were not declared owing to an interim order passed by the Supreme Court even as the recount was on. The apex court has said the results should not be announced till 23 October.

The recounting was ordered by Justice G Jayachandran on a petition by M Appavu of the DMK challenging the election of Inbadurai from the constituency in Tirunelveli district. Inbadurai had got 69,590 votes and Appavu got 69,541 votes.