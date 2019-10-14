Tamilnadu set to receive heavy rainfall

Chennai: With conditions favouring the arrival of North East monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department today has predicted that Tamilnadu is likely to experience heavy rainfall from today for five days.

The department has issued thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain warning which is likely to occur at isolated places in the State till 17 October.

Meanwhile several reports suggest that the monsoon may arrive from 17 to 23 October and the department is expecting above normal conditions to favour the withdrawal of South West monsoon.

According to an official communique, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thanjavur among other districts are likely to receive heavy rain.