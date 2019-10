Abinav Kannan stars in Elite CA victory

Chennai: Abinav Kannan slammed a century to help Elite CA beat Kedar Ramapuram CC by 90 runs in Young Talents – XCELL 1 Sports Trophy Under – 13 Inter Academy / Schools Cricket Tournament Semi finals, held here.

Abhinav scored 103 Of 90 balls to help his team post 198 for 4 in 30 overs. Chasing the total, Kedar Ramapuram only managed 109 for 9 in 30 overs. In another semi-final Vishal Ram hit a breezy 81 not out to guide his team Sembakkam to victory against Cricket Drome.

Brief Scores – Semi Finals

EliteCA 198 for 4 in 30 Overs (Abinav Kannan 103, Rehyan 44) beat Kedar Ramapuram CA 109 for 9 in 30 Overs (Madhan 33, Guruprasad 2 for 8) Player of Match – Abinav Kannan

Cricket Drome CA 116 all out in 29 Overs (Nikhil 36 , Sarvesh 2 For 17 , Steven Curtis 2 For 25) lost to Sembakkam CA 117 for 3 in 18.1 Overs (Vishal Ram 81 *) Player of Match РVishal Ram