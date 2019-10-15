CREDAI to conduct Fairbuild construction materials expo

Chennai: In a bid to bring together businesses and vendors in the real estate sector, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), will organise Fairbuild 2019, a construction materials expo. Addressing media persons here in the city, yesterday, 14 October before the official inauguration of the expo, president Credai Chennai, W S Habib said, “Fairbuild aims to provide a 360-degree experience for all stakeholders, buyers and allied industry players.”

Habib also noted that Fairbuild 2019 will not only see real estate fraternity attending but also 50-60 vendors in various categories related to the construction industry. The event is said to enable interactions between vendors and industry partners. “It will also help in streamlining and bridging the demand and supply gap of the construction industry,” Habib added. ‘The need of the hour is to collaborate.’ He also mentioned that real estate sector is very important for growth in the economy.

Convenor Fairbuild Committee, Abhishek Mehta said, “Tamilnadu alone spends over Rs 7000 crore on construction material and the market is very huge. We came up with Fairbuild in hopes to make the price lower by bringing together business involved in the sector and help them network with other buyers.”

A press release said, Fairbuild will have 50-60 vendors taking part from different categories. The organisers will provide them with stalls for display of products. The event is scheduled for 16 October at Hotel Leela Palace from 10.30 am to 7 pm. Fair Build Committee Member, Gaurav Shangai was also present in the media interaction.